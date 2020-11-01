U.S. approves sale of four Bell helicopters to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Guyana of Bell 412EPi and 429 Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of not more than US$50M.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Friday.

A senior government official in Guyana, close to the army, yesterday afternoon confirmed that the Government is “exploring” the possible purchase of four Bells to boost the security capacity of the country.

“The Government of Guyana has requested to buy two (2) Bell 412EPi Light Utility Helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two (2) Bell 429 Light Utility Helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two (2) WESCAM MX-10 cameras; mission equipment; contractor-provided pilot and maintainer training; particular ground support equipment; spares; publications; integrated product support; technical assistance; transportation; Repair and Return; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

While the report said that the total estimated program cost is US$256 million, the senior official said the cost will not be more than US$50M.

According to the statement of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of Guyana, which is expected to grow to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in South America.

“The proposed sale of the Bell 412EPi and 429 helicopters will improve Guyana’s capability to meet current and future threats. Guyana will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense; conduct maritime surveillance, patrol, and interdiction; counter narcotic trafficking and transnational criminal organizations; deter regional threats; and support coalition partners overseas. Guyana will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

It was assured that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor will be Bell Helicopter Textron Incorporated (BHTI), Piney Flats, TN. “The purchaser typically requests offsets. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Guyana, the statement said.

It was also said that there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

“This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.”

DSCA said that all questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department’s Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, [email protected]