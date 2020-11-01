Teacher charged with murder of Kwebanna man

Kaieteur News – A teacher, Samuel Henry, 23, of Kwebanna Village, North West District (NWD), Region One, was on Friday charged with murder of 35-year-old Kamal Wilson.

Wilson was ambushed and chopped to death around 19:30hrs on Monday at Kwebanna Village.

The suspect, Henry, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Rabindranath Singh, via Skype, to answer to the said charge. He was not required to plead to the indictable murder charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned until January 4, 2021 and transferred to the Acquero Magistrate’s Court.

It is unclear as to why Henry would want to murder Wilson, since the two reportedly never had any grievances prior to the incident.

Investigators further reported that Wilson was at the time checking his generator at the back of his yard when he was approached by Henry.

Wilson’s father told police that Henry walked up to his son with a cutlass without any explanation and began chopping him repeatedly to his head, neck and shoulder.

The man added that his son started to scream for help and managed to run into his house shutting the door behind him- the suspect escaped.

The man claimed that he rushed over to his son’s house to assist him and found him lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

Wilson was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he later passed away while receiving treatment. The matter was reported to the police and Henry was later arrested.