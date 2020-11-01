Memory doctor come fuh help out dem politician

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys call in de world’s best memory doctor fuh test some of dem politician memory. The fuss man up was Lil Joe. De doctor ask he, “What is two times two?”

Lil Joe answer “194.”

The doctor turned to Trotty. “What is two times two?”

“Thursday,” replied Trotty.

Finally, the doctor saw Rob-de-Earth. “What is two times two?”

“Four,” came the reply from Rob-de-Earth.

“That’s great,” said the doctor. “How did you get that?” “Simple,” said Rob-de Earth. “I subtracted 194 from Thursday!”

Same time de VP walk in. “Ah!” said the doctor, “I heard you have a photographic memory.”

“True,” said the VP. “But it takes time to develop.”

Dem boys hear how de VP seh how not because Guyana is an oil producer means that it change its commitment to climate action. Dem boys seh it sure does change de country’s status though.

How can a country which flaring more than 10 billion cubic feet of gas in less than a year still talk about preventing global warming. Dem boys seh de amount of gas wha Exxon flaring mek Guyana a fossil fuel polluter.

On top of dat, de Prime Minister seh dem looking fuh generate 200 MW of energy from natural gas. Dem boys wan de VP fuh know dat he gan lose he stripes in de environment lobby because natural gas is not considered as a clean fuel.

De VP, however, gat plaster fuh every sore. He talk how dem gat a plan fuh decarbonize de economy. Dem boys want know wheh dis plan deh. Dat, too, must be like de VP memory. It tekkin’ time fuh develop.

Talk half and wait fuh dem politician memory fuh be restored.