Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Nov 01, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

Nov 01, 2020

Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire will be hosting “Sunday in the Country’ Dominoes competition on November 8 at Pouderoyen Wash...
Read More
GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on formation of historic GFSC

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on...

Nov 01, 2020

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career on 5th anniversary of brain surgery

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career...

Nov 01, 2020

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George Braithwaite “The Chief”

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George...

Nov 01, 2020

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Oct 31, 2020

Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to Cancer Institute

Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to...

Oct 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Capitalizing on tragedy

    Kaieteur News – During the protests in West Berbice, video footage surfaced of a young lad raining cuffs on a mini-bus... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]