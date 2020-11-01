Kaieteur News – This is a true story. A junkie stole a water pump worth $200,000. He went to a businessman and asked for $1,000 for the stolen item. The businessman offered the junkie $500. When the junkie agreed, the businessman gave him $300 and told him that was all the money he had on him. A $200,000 water pump ended up being sold for a measly $300.
That is how Exxon and Guyana’s political leaders in the PPP, PNCR and AFC are insultingly treating Guyanese with the scornful 2% royalty and the pittance for a signing bonus. Guyana’s political leaders, in cahoots with Exxon, treat the Guyanese people like junkies.
These white-collar rogues and greedy bastards are swindling Guyanese out of their oil wealth, in return for a $300 here and a $300 there. They believe that, like the junkies, Guyanese are low life, desperate and hard-up for the crumbs which they throw at us.
When will Guyanese reject this putting down? How long are they going to allow themselves to be robbed and raped?
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Guyana’s leaders allow Exxon to treats us like junkies
Nov 01, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – This is a true story. A junkie stole a water pump worth $200,000. He went to a businessman and asked for $1,000 for the stolen item. The businessman offered the junkie $500. When the junkie agreed, the businessman gave him $300 and told him that was all the money he had on him. A $200,000 water pump ended up being sold for a measly $300.
That is how Exxon and Guyana’s political leaders in the PPP, PNCR and AFC are insultingly treating Guyanese with the scornful 2% royalty and the pittance for a signing bonus. Guyana’s political leaders, in cahoots with Exxon, treat the Guyanese people like junkies.
These white-collar rogues and greedy bastards are swindling Guyanese out of their oil wealth, in return for a $300 here and a $300 there. They believe that, like the junkies, Guyanese are low life, desperate and hard-up for the crumbs which they throw at us.
When will Guyanese reject this putting down? How long are they going to allow themselves to be robbed and raped?
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles