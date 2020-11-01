Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana’s leaders allow Exxon to treats us like junkies

Nov 01, 2020

Kaieteur News – This is a true story. A junkie stole a water pump worth $200,000. He went to a businessman and asked for $1,000 for the stolen item. The businessman offered the junkie $500. When the junkie agreed, the businessman gave him $300 and told him that was all the money he had on him. A $200,000 water pump ended up being sold for a measly $300.
That is how Exxon and Guyana’s political leaders in the PPP, PNCR and AFC are insultingly treating Guyanese with the scornful 2% royalty and the pittance for a signing bonus. Guyana’s political leaders, in cahoots with Exxon, treat the Guyanese people like junkies.
These white-collar rogues and greedy bastards are swindling Guyanese out of their oil wealth, in return for a $300 here and a $300 there. They believe that, like the junkies, Guyanese are low life, desperate and hard-up for the crumbs which they throw at us.
When will Guyanese reject this putting down? How long are they going to allow themselves to be robbed and raped?

