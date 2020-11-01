Dubai investment team interested in oil and gas, mining, forestry, agriculture

Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2020 News
Kaeteur News – A high-level team from the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai paid a courtesy call on Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat to seek and discuss investment opportunities, and strengthen collaboration with Guyana.
“The team which included Patricio Balmaceda and Mr. Gaspar Lino expressed an interest not only in the oil and gas sector but also in mining, forestry, and agriculture. As such, the team over the next few days will be meeting with other senior government functionaries and stakeholders for a more informed assessment of their investment interests,” the Ministry said in statement.
Minister Bharrat, during his engagement with the investors, stated that Guyana is open for business with plans to diversify and strengthen the country’s traditional sectors.
He pointed out that the government will not depend solely on the country’s oil and gas resources. Further, the Natural Resources Minister outlined opportunities available within the mining and forest sectors for development along with value-added activities.
