Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dubai investment team interested in oil and gas, mining, forestry, agriculture

Nov 01, 2020 News

Minister Vickram Bharrat (r), meeting with the Dubai representatives.

Kaeteur News – A high-level team from the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai paid a courtesy call on Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat to seek and discuss investment opportunities, and strengthen collaboration with Guyana.
“The team which included Patricio Balmaceda and Mr. Gaspar Lino expressed an interest not only in the oil and gas sector but also in mining, forestry, and agriculture. As such, the team over the next few days will be meeting with other senior government functionaries and stakeholders for a more informed assessment of their investment interests,” the Ministry said in statement.
Minister Bharrat, during his engagement with the investors, stated that Guyana is open for business with plans to diversify and strengthen the country’s traditional sectors.
He pointed out that the government will not depend solely on the country’s oil and gas resources. Further, the Natural Resources Minister outlined opportunities available within the mining and forest sectors for development along with value-added activities.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

‘Sunday in the Country’ dominoes set for November 8

Nov 01, 2020

Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire will be hosting “Sunday in the Country’ Dominoes competition on November 8 at Pouderoyen Wash...
Read More
GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on formation of historic GFSC

GFF President Wayne Forde goes in depth on...

Nov 01, 2020

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career on 5th anniversary of brain surgery

Clive Atwell talks about his post boxing career...

Nov 01, 2020

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George Braithwaite “The Chief”

A Special Son of Guyana’s Soil – George...

Nov 01, 2020

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Oct 31, 2020

Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to Cancer Institute

Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to...

Oct 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Capitalizing on tragedy

    Kaieteur News – During the protests in West Berbice, video footage surfaced of a young lad raining cuffs on a mini-bus... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]