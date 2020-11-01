Latest update November 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Cop critical after swerving from horse

Nov 01, 2020 News

The cop was said to have lost control at the Buxton Railway Embankment, ECD.

Kaieteur News – A police constable attached to the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara, is currently in a critical condition after he lost control of his motorcycle, yesterday along the Buxton Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara(ECD).
Athea Garnette, 27, of Enmore North, according to a police report, fell onto the paved roadway at around 01:30hrs after he swerved from a horse.
Investigators reported that Garnette and his pillion rider were riding west along the southern side of the Railway Embankment when a horse exited the Friendship Access Road and ran into his path.
Garnette tried to avoid hitting the animal but ended up losing control of his motorcycle. Both him and the pillion rider fell onto the road and sustained multiple injuries to their head and body.
Both men were picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police stated that the pillion rider left the hospital without seeking medical attention.
However, Garnette was admitted. Doctors told investigators that his condition is serious since it was observed that his brain was swollen.
He also sustained severe injuries to the mouth as well.

 

