Ruling on Exxon’s Liza permit sets precedent – Khusial

Kaieteur News – Darshanand Khusial of the Oil & Gas Governance Network (OGGN) has hailed the recent ruling of the High Court on the legal duration for ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One permit as a good step, and an indication that Guyanese can make real positive changes.

The challenge was brought against the environmental permit by former President of Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) Dr. Troy Thomas, as the permit granted several years ago was for a duration of 24 years, when the law only allows for five.

The order, granted by Justice Jo Ann Barlow, has effectively reduced Exxon’s environmental permit to the correct period prescribed by law.

“Thanks to Dr. Troy Thomas, Seenath Jairam SC, Melinda Janki, and Pratesh Satram for successfully challenging the oil companies,” Khusial said.

He indicated that the ruling sets a precedent for positive change in the oil industry, moving forward.

“To echo Ms Janki,” he said, “we need more patriotic individuals like Dr. Thomas to step forward.”

He noted that there are other laws that have been broken when it comes to the management of Guyana’s oil industry, and that this court ruling should be taken as a victory, a good signal.

He referred to the recently published book ‘Crude Intentions’ by Alexandra Gillies, which chronicles corruption cases, which have occurred in the lucrative petroleum industry.

“The book details how corrupt and incompetent politicians disadvantage their own citizens,” he said. “But if there is one glimmer of hope from the book, it is the rule of law prevails when citizens take a stand.