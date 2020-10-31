Politician suffering from memory loss

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We have a more serious problem in dis country. De problem bigger than de coronavirus pandemic. It affecting some of dem politicians. Dem suffering from memory loss.

Some of dem sign major agreement. And yet dem seh dem can’t remember wah dem sign. But dem remember lots of other things. Dem boys seh is dem memory short circuiting.

Some of dem forget wah dem bin seh when dem bin in de Opposition. Dem promise fuh ensure we get a better deal. Now dat dem deh in power, dem can’t remember wah dem promise.

It reminds dem boys about a man named Toto who used to go to wedding house. He used to like listen to dem people wah does mek toast to de bride and groom fuh hear dem jokes wah dem people talking who toasting to de bride and groom. He does listen and when he go to another wedding, he does talk back dem jokes like if was he own.

One night, he listen when a man tell de reception, “The best years of my life were spent in the arms of a woman who wasn’t my wife!”

The invitees were in silence and shock. The speaker then added: “And that woman was my mother!”

Laughter and applause erupted.

Toto man listen good and the next time he go to a wedding, he decide fuh use this joke. He went with his wife. He got up and said, “The best years of my life were spent in the arms of a woman who wasn’t my wife!”

You could have heard a pin drop. His wife turned red with anger.

Toto lips started to move again but his memory suddenly failed him. He stood there trying to recall the joke he had heard previously. After 20 seconds of silence, he said, “And I can’t remember who it was?”

Talk half and nah ask dem politician fuh remember wah happen yesterday!