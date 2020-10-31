More illegal mining, fishing activities found in Iwokrama’s forests

Kaieteur News – The Iwokrama International Centre has reminded that any illegal activities conducted within the Iwokrama Reservation would be subject to the application of the law inclusive of penalties outlined in the Iwokrama Act.

This came after Iwokrama staffers along with full support from the Ministry of Natural Resources Corp of Wardens and the Guyana Police Force, in the week of October 16, 2020, witnessed more intrusions of illegal mining operations, not only in the Iwokrama protected forest, but also in the one kilometre buffer zone on the other side of the Siparuni River.

These activities, the Centre believes, are being perpetuated by individuals taking advantage of the current restrictions and lockdown protocols established to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Centre would like to once again remind the public and other stakeholders that these activities are not allowed in the Iwokrama Forest, unless the Centre gives express written permission for any of these activities to be undertaken.”

The Centre warned that any person who contravenes the provisions of the law shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000 or to imprisonment for a period of one year, “and where the offence is of a continuing nature, to a further fine not exceeding $25,000 for each day during which the offence continues after conviction”.

In September 2019, a miner was arrested for illegal mining in the Iwokrama forest and was placed before the courts.

In May 2020, two ‘four inch’ dredges were found, although no one was apprehended. Last week, the team noted even more significant damage and clear indications of preparations for further mining in the forest. The team also noted the burning of large trees, no doubt to aid in felling to enhance mining activity.

Due to the unexpected nature of the operation, the team found itself targetted by gun fire from miners who quickly scampered away into the forest. One arrest was made and the person is before the courts.

“In the buffer zone, miners claimed,” the release said, “as they often do, that they did not realise that they were in the one kilometer buffer zone and that they received approval to be there following a deal with a miner that had claim at the location. In this case, there was an excavator and small dredges working the area. They were given two days to remove from the area as there is absolutely no mining allowed in the buffer zone.”

Iwokrama said it has spent enough time and resources on education and awareness with regard to these illegal activities.

“As such, Iwokrama Management is continuing its zero-tolerance approach to these activities, especially gold mining and other illegal activities. With the recent support including the acquisition of the high-tech drone funded by ExxonMobil, monitoring and enforcement operations will be scaled up and the Minister of Natural Resources and the Guyana Police Force have given their full support towards stamping out these illegal activities.”

The team also noted that there were several persons fishing in the buffer zone of the Iwokrama Forest, some claiming to be engaging in sport fishing, yet large seines were encountered within waterways in the Iwokrama protected area, even after being told by some of these fisher-folk that they had placed no seines in the area.

“In this regard, Iwokrama would like to remind fisher-folk that the protected area buffer also applies to them and commercial fishing is prohibited in the buffer zone as well.”

Meanwhile, the Centre is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of persons involved in illegal activities in the Iwokrama Forest.

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest “in a manner that will lead to lasting ecological, economic and social benefits to the people of Guyana and to the world in general”.

It brings 20 local communities, of approximately 7,000 persons, who are shareholders and participants in the IIC’s sustainable timber, tourism, research operations and forest management activities through complex co-management and benefit sharing arrangements as well as scientists and researchers engaged in ground breaking research into the impacts of climate change on the forest and measuring the scope and value of its ecosystem services.