Man who threatened GECOM Chair apologizes – says letter a condition for charge to be dropped

Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The man charged for making a post via Facebook threatening to kill the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice (r’td.) Claudette Singh and her family, has been tasked with making a public formal apology in order for the charge to be dropped against him.
The accused, Ryan Williams, 41, of 27 Silver City, Wismar Linden, was charged on July 20, 2020, for using a computer system under the name “Raheem Raahman” to threaten the GECOM Chair and her family between July 13, 2020 and July 14, 2020, at Wismar Linden.
According to the report, under the fictitious name, Williams made a post stating, “If you Claudette Singh think you will declare fraudulent votes so that the PPP will win, well think again bcuz you and everybody in ur house will [email protected]#$ing dead.”
He had initially denied the charge and was released on $500,000, bail.However, as a condition for the charge to be dropped against him as requested by the Justice Singh, Williams has written a letter titled “RE: Formal Apology for Unacceptable Post Made on Facebook.”
In the letter he stated, “The Facebook account under the name ‘Raheem Raahman’ was created and exclusively controlled by me. The threats to your life were reckless and irresponsible… I take complete responsibility for my posts and wish to convey my sincerest apology to you and your family for the pain and any harm the threats would have caused.”
During a phone call with this publication, Williams said that earlier this month, he wrote a letter of apology to the GECOM Chair with his phone number attached. He added that a few weeks ago Singh had contacted the investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters informing them about the conditions under which she would drop the charge against Williams. However, the investigators failed to contact Williams and Singh reached out to Williams herself and told him that she will drop the charge against him if he makes a public formal apology in the four daily newspapers and a public formal apology on online media websites.
Williams said that after the apology is made public, he hopes the next step is that the charge is dropped against him.
According to reports, Williams is the first person to be charged under the Cyber Crime Act, Section 2, Chapter 19:1(b), “using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate or humiliate a person”. The nature of the charge alleged that, with intent to compel the GECOM Chair to do an act, which she is not legally bound to or to abstain from doing the act which she has a legal right to do, Williams allegedly threatened her and her family by using a computer system to publish or transmit computer data.
The post was circulated on Facebook and the police launched an investigation. Eventually, the police were able to make an arrest and the suspect allegedly confessed to issuing the threat and claimed that he is a supporter of the A Partnership for National Unity / Alliance For Change (AFC+APNU) party and that he is unhappy with the current situation.
(See full letter in today’s letter column.)
Oct 31, 2020Just two events were able to be contested from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2020 calendar namely the Endurance Championship Meet Round 1 and the Race of Champions Round 1 due...
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Kaieteur News – The fact that the local 007 is silent about G$220 million he collected from lands awarded to him by... more
Kaieteur News – The government has learnt nothing from the rest of the world. And because of this, we are going to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]