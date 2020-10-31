Kwebana man died of haemorrhage and shock –post mortem

Kaieteur News – A man, Kamal Wilson, 35,who was on Monday ambushed and chopped to death by his own relative at Kwebana Village, North West District (NWD) died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Kumaka District Hospital Mortuary, who performed a post mortem examination with dissection on the body of Wilson. The body was then handed over to the relatives for burial.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 19:30hrs. It is unclear as to why the suspect would want to murder Wilson, since the two reportedly never had any grievances prior to the incident. Investigators further reported that Wilson was at the time checking his generator at the back of his yard when he was approached by the suspect. Wilson’s father told police that the suspect walked up to his son with a cutlass without any explanation and began chopping him repeatedly to his head, neck and shoulder. The man added that his son started to scream for help and managed to run into his house shutting the door behind him, while the suspect escaped.

The man claimed that he rushed over to his son’s house to assist him and found him lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. Wilson was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he later passed away while receiving treatment. The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody.