JAMES BOND; MISSING IN ACTION!!!

DEAR EDITOR,

Just a brief enquiry…

Haven’t heard from the Political Spy Chief, James Bond, since the US million dollar disclosure or is it a “bust”, which is SO STRANGE as he is such an informative chap to hear from.

Come on Jamesie boy, all Guyana is anxiously waiting to hear your outburst, and please bring in the racial overtones of victimization.

By the way, I see that your Party has thrown you under de bus.

I hear other disclosures are to follow, and some of dem “b… biting.”

Best regards,

H N Nawbatt