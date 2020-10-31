Health Ministry approves conditional opening for schools in new COVID-19 measures

Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided for the conditional opening of schools in the newly gazetted COVID-19 measures for the month of November.
Schools will be allowed to open for 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students, given that all necessary guidelines mandated by the MOH are implemented, to decrease the risk of the virus being transmitted in schools.
Over the past week, the Ministry of Education has been engaged in deep discussions about the reopening of schools with both teachers and parents to come up with measures and solutions that ensure efficient learning and safety.
In the new Gazette, the curfew was also moved from 9:00 pm- 4:00 am to 10:30 pm- 04:00 am. Gyms were also given the green light for reopening; however, a 50 percent capacity must be kept to ensure social distancing. It was stated that the owners will be responsible for ensuring compliance and if they are found to be non-compliant their establishments will be subjected to closure.
Restaurants with outdoor dining, delivery services/curbside pick-up, gas stations, postal and shipping services, salons and barber shops, automotive repair shops and clothes, shoes and book stores can now operate from 4:00 am to 9:30 pm.
Strict restrictions on indoor dining, social gatherings and the opening of rum shops and bars remain.
The gazetted measures will be in effect from November 1 to November 30.
