Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to Cancer Institute

As Cancer Awareness month ends, The Guyana Cancer Institute received a check from the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy to help in the fight against a disease that affects so many families and friends.

This was as a result of the event held at the Nexgen Golf Academy and Driving Range over the past week in an effort to raise funds and Awareness. Since 2017, with the participation of local and Guyanese-Canadian players, the Lusignan Golf Club and GGA have been supporting the efforts of the Cancer Institute and plan to continue to use the sport to bring awareness and raise funds.

On hand for the presentation to Monette Harry of the Cancer Institute was former President and Prime Minister Sam Hinds who said that he was pleased to be part of both the golf event and the fight against cancer. “I have always been a strong advocate of the search for a cure and am happy to see that this young organisation has stepped up to play a role in this particular issue. Both I and young Marcus (Hinds) participated in the event but unfortunately did not win.”

Mr. Hinds, who was recently introduced to the game by GGA President Aleem Hussain, is now using the sport as a way of bonding with his young grandson, Samuel Marcus Hinds, Jr. as well as getting regular exercise.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to participate in a physical activity that is covid-19 compliant and helps to relieve stress and improve concentration. I wish that I could have started years ago,” said the former President/Prime Minister.

Harry thanked the organisation and especially the players and companies that participated to make the event a success. “We understand that it was a challenge to organise a covid compliant event and are grateful to all those who took part, and contributed in whatever manner to our ongoing efforts to win our battle against cancer.”

“In many ways, we have been prepared for our current fight against the covid-19 virus by our constant battle against cancer.”

The contribution to the Guyana Cancer Institute was made possible by the joint efforts of: CIMGRO Maraiko Bay Golf Resort, Trophy Stall, Assuria General, Sissoons Paint, AR Printery, Survival Shopping Complex, Guyana Beverages, Vivaanta Spa and Salon through the Nexgen Golf Academy and Driving Range.

Recently, Sports Minister Charles Ramson said in a meeting with GGA President Aleem Hussain that we must learn to live with covid and figure out a way to move forward in a manner that allows us to continue our lives without fear. “We should plan for the worst, pray for the best but always live for the moment because the memories we create are all that we leave behind,” said Hussain.

Hussain reminded that it was former American sportscaster (the late) Stuart Scott who said, “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live,” adding that we have to adopt a similar attitude to our current health crisis.