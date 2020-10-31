GABF AGM set for December 13 via Zoom

In a release to the media, General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF); Patrick Haynes, has shared that the Federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2020 will be held on December 13.

The letter sent to the GABF sub-associations read:

Following the GABF Executive Board meeting held on 22 October 2020, the GABF 2020 AGM aims to keep the Sub-Associations and Affiliates informed on the progress that the GABF is making on its objectives and to provide information and useful knowledge on essential strategies of the GABF’s work.

This will give us an opportunity to look back at everything that has been achieved over the last two years.

Each Sub-Association and Affiliate are limited to two delegates and must register to attend. Observers may register but must consult and channel their remarks via their first delegate. All delegates must register with an individual email address, via the GABF online registration website by clicking on the link below, no later than 5 December 2020. https://tinyurl.com/GABF2020AGM.

Important: It is each delegate’s responsibility to duly complete his/her online registration, indicating all necessary information. GABF will not be responsible for any issue arising due to incomplete, incorrect or un-updated information.”

The 2021 calendar will be released during the GABF’s December 13 AGM which will include the dates for the long awaited National Club Championships (Mecca 6) which has not be contested in over two years.