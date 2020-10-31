Formal Apology for Unacceptable Post Made on Facebook

Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:04 AM
Oct 31, 2020 Letters
To: Justice Claudette Singh SC, CCH
Chairperson
Guyana Elections Commission
41 High & Cowan Streets,
Kingston,
Georgetown.
Guyana.
I, Ryan Williams, am writing this letter to as a formal apology for the absolutely unacceptable posts that I made on Facebook on the 9th June, 2020 under the name “Raheem Raahman”. The Facebook account under the name ‘Raheem Raahman’ was created and exclusively controlled by me. The threats to your life were reckless and irresponsible. I made these Facebook posts without thinking about the consequences they would have on the recipient’s life. I take complete responsibility for my posts and wish to convey my sincerest apology to you and your family for the pain and any harm the threats would have caused. The contents of the post were deeply hurtful and I am unreservedly asking for your forgiveness.
Sincerest apologies,
RYAN WILLIAMStter
