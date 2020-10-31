Education Ministry holds stakeholders meeting on public transportation

Kaieteur News – The Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, and his team, yesterday met with representatives of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department; President of the United Mini Bus Union, Eon Andrews; Pastor Felix Walker of Route 42 United Mini Bus Society; Gobin Persaud of Route 44 United Mini Bus Society (UG); Director of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Muriel Innis Duke; and Senior Consumer Affairs Officer, Kushana Archer of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The Special Stakeholders Meeting, according to the Ministry, was convened to discuss transportation service, safety and security of students for the possible reopening of secondary schools for Grades 10, 11 and CAPE students.