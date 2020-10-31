Critically injured Success squatter remains in ICU, others discharged

Kaieteur News – A woman that was critically injured after a tree fell on a group of squatters at Success on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), still nursing serious injuries.

This was confirmed by a senior official at the hospital who also said that the other seven injured persons were discharged.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman is undergoing treatment in the ICU for the serious injuries received, but no specification could be given regarding what the injuries were. The woman was admitted to the hospital since last week at the GPHC Accident and Emergency Unit after the tree fell and was the only one out of the eight persons injured by the tree to receive such serious injuries.

Police reports stated that the women were sitting on a make-shift structure near a tree that was situated on a dam running east-west, which was uprooted and fell on the women. Attempts were made to run to safety, but the tree fell swiftly giving no room for escape. Persons from the area also told this newspaper that dirt around the roots of the tree was dug up, which might have contributed to it falling.

Despite this, the police report stated that no work was being done in the area at the time when the incident occurred.

The police said that the seven other women received minor and serious injuries to the head, feet, arm and other parts of their bodies and they were assisted by law enforcement officers and transported to the GPHC as well. The other seven discharged persons were identified as 25-year-old Dallyan Donald; 34-year-old Shevon Bell; 33-year-old Pinky Benjamin; a person whose name was given as “Smart”- age unknown; 46-year-old Sunita Persaud; Nafeeza Persaud whose age is also unknown; 47-year-old Nalini Lalland and 40-year-old Sonia Nazir.

The most recent update received stated that some of the injuries, which they are still left with include damaged ligaments, injuries to the back and fractured jaws and legs.

The land on which the squatters reside belongs to Guyana Sugar Company (GuySuCo) and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and is being used to cultivate new cane species in light of the Enmore/ La Bonne Intention Estates set for reopening soon, according to the government.

Information reaching this publication indicated that the tree was located in one of the fields currently being flooded by GuySuCo to “flush out the squatters”, but they have contended that they will not be moving under any circumstances.