Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Critically injured Success squatter remains in ICU, others discharged

Oct 31, 2020 News

The uprooted tree

Kaieteur News – A woman that was critically injured after a tree fell on a group of squatters at Success on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), still nursing serious injuries.
This was confirmed by a senior official at the hospital who also said that the other seven injured persons were discharged.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman is undergoing treatment in the ICU for the serious injuries received, but no specification could be given regarding what the injuries were. The woman was admitted to the hospital since last week at the GPHC Accident and Emergency Unit after the tree fell and was the only one out of the eight persons injured by the tree to receive such serious injuries.
Police reports stated that the women were sitting on a make-shift structure near a tree that was situated on a dam running east-west, which was uprooted and fell on the women. Attempts were made to run to safety, but the tree fell swiftly giving no room for escape. Persons from the area also told this newspaper that dirt around the roots of the tree was dug up, which might have contributed to it falling.
Despite this, the police report stated that no work was being done in the area at the time when the incident occurred.

The police said that the seven other women received minor and serious injuries to the head, feet, arm and other parts of their bodies and they were assisted by law enforcement officers and transported to the GPHC as well. The other seven discharged persons were identified as 25-year-old Dallyan Donald; 34-year-old Shevon Bell; 33-year-old Pinky Benjamin; a person whose name was given as “Smart”- age unknown; 46-year-old Sunita Persaud; Nafeeza Persaud whose age is also unknown; 47-year-old Nalini Lalland and 40-year-old Sonia Nazir.

The most recent update received stated that some of the injuries, which they are still left with include damaged ligaments, injuries to the back and fractured jaws and legs.
The land on which the squatters reside belongs to Guyana Sugar Company (GuySuCo) and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and is being used to cultivate new cane species in light of the Enmore/ La Bonne Intention Estates set for reopening soon, according to the government.
Information reaching this publication indicated that the tree was located in one of the fields currently being flooded by GuySuCo to “flush out the squatters”, but they have contended that they will not be moving under any circumstances.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Mohamed confirms 2021 calendar

Oct 31, 2020

Just two events were able to be contested from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2020 calendar namely the Endurance Championship Meet Round 1 and the Race of Champions Round 1 due...
Read More
Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to Cancer Institute

Guyana Golf Association hands over Check to...

Oct 31, 2020

GABF AGM set for December 13 via Zoom

GABF AGM set for December 13 via Zoom

Oct 31, 2020

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from...

Oct 30, 2020

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint BCB/Clayton Lambert Project

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint...

Oct 30, 2020

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for...

Oct 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Many more people will die

    Kaieteur News – The government has learnt nothing from the rest of the world. And because of this, we are going to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]