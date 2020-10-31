Canadian High Commissioner Chatterjee leaving for Barbados

Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee has been appointed as the new High Commissioner for Barbados. This announcement was made yesterday by Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Several other new diplomatic appointments were also made during the announcement.
Chatterjee was accredited as Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana in September 2017. She was one of the envoys that played an important role during the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections in calling for adherence to democratic principles and rule of law in the aftermath of the polls.
According to Chatterjee’s biographical notes, she started her career as a journalist, and before working at the House of Commons. She subsequently worked for several international non-governmental organizations, before joining the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in 2003 where she eventually served as Director General, a post she would also hold for Global Affairs Canada. Most recently, she served as High Commissioner in Guyana, with concurrent accreditation as ambassador to Suriname and plenipotentiary representative of Canada to the Caribbean Community.
On her Twitter account, moments after the announcements of the new appointments were made, Chatterjee posted, “Sorry to leave Guyana and Suriname but glad to remain in the (CARICOM) family with my new appointment as High Commissioner to Barbados. A privilege to represent Canada.”
Oct 31, 2020Just two events were able to be contested from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2020 calendar namely the Endurance Championship Meet Round 1 and the Race of Champions Round 1 due...
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Kaieteur News – The fact that the local 007 is silent about G$220 million he collected from lands awarded to him by... more
Kaieteur News – The government has learnt nothing from the rest of the world. And because of this, we are going to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]