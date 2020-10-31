Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Canadian High Commissioner Chatterjee leaving for Barbados

Oct 31, 2020 News

New High Commissioner to Barbados, Lilian Chatterjee

Kaieteur News – Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee has been appointed as the new High Commissioner for Barbados. This announcement was made yesterday by Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Several other new diplomatic appointments were also made during the announcement.

Chatterjee was accredited as Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana in September 2017. She was one of the envoys that played an important role during the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections in calling for adherence to democratic principles and rule of law in the aftermath of the polls.

According to Chatterjee’s biographical notes, she started her career as a journalist, and before working at the House of Commons. She subsequently worked for several international non-governmental organizations, before joining the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in 2003 where she eventually served as Director General, a post she would also hold for Global Affairs Canada. Most recently, she served as High Commissioner in Guyana, with concurrent accreditation as ambassador to Suriname and plenipotentiary representative of Canada to the Caribbean Community.

On her Twitter account, moments after the announcements of the new appointments were made, Chatterjee posted, “Sorry to leave Guyana and Suriname but glad to remain in the (CARICOM) family with my new appointment as High Commissioner to Barbados. A privilege to represent Canada.”

  • Many more people will die

    Kaieteur News – The government has learnt nothing from the rest of the world. And because of this, we are going to... more

