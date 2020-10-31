Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Berbice money changer, vendor robbed at Skeldon market

Oct 31, 2020 News

Robbed money changer: Daneshwar “Peter” Panalall

Robbed vendor: Vibert Dan

Kaieteur News – A money changer who plies his trade at the Skeldon Market was robbed for the second time this year while another vendor was also pounced on.
Daneshwar ‘Peter’ Panalall, 40, of Lot 114 Eliza Mary, Springlands had reportedly just turned up to the market to start his day yesterday when an unidentied male approached him and robbed him of the cash that he had in his possession. Another stall operator was reportedly robbed as well.
Panalall told reporters that it was approximately 7:45 am while he was sitting on a bench in the passageway of the market with another vendor when he noticed a man walk towards them with “a bag across his shoulder”. He said the individual tucked his hand inside the bag and whipped out a gun and then started to “run through my pockets”.
The businessman disclosed that he had in his possession $500,000 inclusive of $240 US, all of which the robber relieved him of.
Kaieteur News also was informed that a vendor was also robbed by the said individual after he pounced on Panalall. According to that man, Vibert Dan, the individual pointed the gun at him and searched his pants pockets and took “all my change money me does get” along with his cellphone and wallet. He was relieved of $21,000 Guyana currency. The robber then escaped and the men contacted the police.
In January of this year, Panalall was assaulted by three men armed with cutlasses and pieces of wood as he was making his way to the market on motorcycle through his street. The men robbed him of $3M then, but no one was charged in that matter.

 

