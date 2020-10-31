70-year-old male is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced a 70-year-old Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) man as the latest COVID-19 fatality. The Ministry stated that the man died while receiving medical treatment at a medical facility. The new death brings Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 124 deaths.

The Ministry also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,143. Information presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update shows 10 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 75 persons in institutional isolation, 740 persons in approved home isolation and 37 persons in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, 3,192 persons have recovered from the virus to date and 19,266 persons have been tested nationally.