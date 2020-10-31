70-year-old male is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update October 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced a 70-year-old Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) man as the latest COVID-19 fatality. The Ministry stated that the man died while receiving medical treatment at a medical facility. The new death brings Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 124 deaths.
The Ministry also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,143. Information presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update shows 10 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 75 persons in institutional isolation, 740 persons in approved home isolation and 37 persons in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, 3,192 persons have recovered from the virus to date and 19,266 persons have been tested nationally.
Oct 31, 2020Just two events were able to be contested from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2020 calendar namely the Endurance Championship Meet Round 1 and the Race of Champions Round 1 due...
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 31, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Kaieteur News – The fact that the local 007 is silent about G$220 million he collected from lands awarded to him by... more
Kaieteur News – The government has learnt nothing from the rest of the world. And because of this, we are going to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]