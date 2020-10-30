Which is the real Axis of Evil?

Kaieteur News – Former United States President, George W. Bush, famously identified Iran, Iraq, and North Korea as an “Axis of Evil.”

That pejorative has some application, as it fits rather smartly, given those countries covert policies and actions. But does the shoe belong elsewhere, one that is closer to home?

Mainstream western media has pounded uninterruptedly with the evils of that Axis. Some of those have basis, with evidence present. Today’s focus, however, is not on the Axis of Evil named by the younger Bush.

Rather, we seek to probe whether another Axis of Evil is in existence and has been in operation in this crippled, polarized society. We shine the spotlight on America and what has happened before and is unfolding presently in Guyana, this pawn of a nation repeatedly made into the basest of puppets.

America was the one in the forefront of the talking about what and who is evil. Ironically, it stands as the ultimate in hypocrisy, when any objective analysis is conducted. That is, of what the same America that speaks so fluently about an “Axis of Evil” is all about, given what it has done right here.

What American did three decades ago was to arrange the sabotaging, weakening, and eventual ridding of Cheddi Jagan because of his powerful Marxist convictions and what that meant for its own strategic interests and fears of the contagion of the domino effect.

As most Guyanese know, stalwarts in the labor unions, the media, and the business community were all engaged for special handling with one purpose in mind: oust Jagan and the PPP from power.

After much costly upheavals (euphemistically termed by Guyanese as “disturbances”), the PNC and one Forbes Burnham took over.

With the considerable help of his American sponsors and protectors, Forbes Burnham ruled oppressively in what the PPP delights in calling “28 years of darkness.”

Today, our interest is not so much on what the long-departed Mr. Burnham did or how nobly he is re-engineered. Our priority is on pointing out what is not much talked about nowadays. It is of American involvement and American strength that made so many things-oppressively strangling, economically disabling, and racially dividing-take deeper hold on this society.

If that was not evil then, and with other like-minded European partners forming an obvious Axis of Evil on our own doorstep, then we have no understanding of how the world works; or of the savaging brutalization(s) inflicted on the different peoples of this society.

Other than for an insider group of close cronies, that was the fate of unconnected citizens. Those who did not run (mainly to America) ended up hungry or naked and dead. Thank God for the same America that comes today surrounded by a halo of democratic righteousness and electoral holiness.

Today, in the strangest of twists, the circle of Guyanese governance has been reversed. There is the once despised PPP, with leaders lacking a speck of the caliber of Cheddi Jagan, being conspired and partnered with by America to enslave the population of this country, other than for the trusted inner circles in both government and opposition. If American overpowering of Guyanese with its geo-strategic interests (Venezuela and the Chinese presence) at the expense of citizens considerations, is not evil, then nothing is.

If invading here with regiments of American commercial generals, with scorned leftovers for locals is not evil, then what else could be? And if condoning today’s gaudy excesses of so-called democratic rulership (like Burnham’s era) that plunder Guyana’s oil promise is not evil, then this world is upside down.

The PPP’s reign has just begun. It looks like Burnham again, only worse that he was. For this, Guyanese have to thank America spearheading its own Axis of Evil and for which the harshest prices will be paid.

If what America bring is not terrorism and the partial mass destruction of a whole society, then what is? If what occurred before and is poised to be repeated today is not degrading and sanctioning huge segments of this society, then (again) we ask for the light of wisdom from those, who claim to be wiser than us. What is evil? And who represents the real Axis of Evil?