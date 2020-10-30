Three remanded for Sophia execution

Kaieteur News – Three men were on Tuesday remanded to prison for the execution of a 27-year-old handyman of D’Anrade Street, Newtown Kitty.

The three accused are Sitaffa Garraway, 28, called “Safo” of Lot 125 Trench Road, East Ruimveldt Georgetown; Rockford Marcus, 22, called “Spent Shell” of 130 James Street Albouystown Georgetown, and Kevin Jordan, 30, called “Little” or “Strong Man” of 21 Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown.

The trio appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool when the capital charge of murder was read to them.

They were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on October 17, 2020, at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown; they murdered Seon London, 27, also known as “Gaza”.

Magistrate Liverpool remanded the men to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 11th, 2020.

It was reported that London was in front of his friend’s house when two men walked up to them and riddled him with bullets.

According to a police report, on the day in question, London and his wife visited a friend earlier the evening he was executed. They were in front of the house sitting on a bench chatting.

During the course of the conversation, London’s wife left to purchase a barbecue meal. Around 18: 35hrs while she was away, two men walked up to London and his friend and pulled out handguns.

The men reportedly took aim and started firing shots. When London’s friend got up after the gunmen left, he saw London lying still on the ground.

London’s wife returned moments after and was greeted by the bloody sight. With the assistance of public-spirited citizens, London was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, that was not the first attempt made on London’s life. Back in May, he was allegedly shot four times by one of his friends and another man over a motorcycle dispute, in the same area.

He was hospitalized but survived the attack. According to a police report one of the suspects Kevin Mc Adam, was arrested and placed before the court where he was charged with attempted murder.

Mc Adam secured bail and he is currently out on bail while his accomplice was never apprehended.