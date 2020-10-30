Thief breaks into Courts; nabbed with stolen TV, PS4, phones

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with items stolen from the Courts Guyana Inc.- the New Amsterdam branch.

Police in Region Six disclosed that on Wednesday, October 28th, ranks received a break-and-enter report that pointed to the Courts branch, located on Main and St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam.

Ranks, who responded, observed that the main access glass door that was secured by a lock was shattered at the bottom.

The ranks made checks around the area and found the suspect in close proximity of the scene.

He was found with a number of items. He was arrested and escorted along with the articles to the Central Police Station where he was placed into custody and the articles lodged.

Police said that they seized a 43″ TCL flat screen television set, one PS 4 console, and three smartphones.

The suspect has been identified as an unemployed male of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

He is in custody assisting with the investigation. Another suspect is being sought.