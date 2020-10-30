Thief breaks into Courts; nabbed with stolen TV, PS4, phones

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with items stolen from the Courts Guyana Inc.- the New Amsterdam branch.
Police in Region Six disclosed that on Wednesday, October 28th, ranks received a break-and-enter report that pointed to the Courts branch, located on Main and St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam.
Ranks, who responded, observed that the main access glass door that was secured by a lock was shattered at the bottom.
The ranks made checks around the area and found the suspect in close proximity of the scene.
He was found with a number of items. He was arrested and escorted along with the articles to the Central Police Station where he was placed into custody and the articles lodged.
Police said that they seized a 43″ TCL flat screen television set, one PS 4 console, and three smartphones.
The suspect has been identified as an unemployed male of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
He is in custody assisting with the investigation. Another suspect is being sought.
Oct 30, 2020President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – I am not in receipt of evidence that the real life James Bond, has been engaged in or involved in corruption... more
Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]