Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tender Board opens 300 bids | October 27, 2020

Oct 30, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year.
With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 300 bids for 25 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MOF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬¬supply and delivery of 25,000 feet of galvanized wire rope for the Demerara Harbour Bridge; the rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons; as well as the rehabilitation of hinterland roads under the Ministry of Public Works.
Below are the companies and their bids.

 

Guyana Defence Force- Supply and installation of emergency fire and general service pumps about the GDFS Essequibo 1026.

 

Audit Office of Guyana- Supply and delivery of desktops and laptop computers

 

 

Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology- Rehabilitation of project shed at IAST

 

 

Rehabilitation of carpenter workshop at IAST

 

 

 

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs- Supply and delivery of uniform materials, uniform-related materials and ready-made uniforms in lots one-six

 

 

Supply and delivery of nine new outboard engines, seven new all-terrain vehicles and one new 15-seater minibus

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Procurement of hydraulic excavators and bulldozers for the NDIA, Region Five

 

 

 

 

Consultancy for the design and supervision of irrigation structure in the main canal along Annandale to Somerset …

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation- Supply and delivery of 25,000ft of galvanized wire rope for Demerara Harbour Bridge

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission- Procurement of mechanical tools and equipment

 

Procurement of goods- Lot one: Office Furniture; Lot two: Office Appliances

 

 

 

Procurement of new tyres

 

 

 

Procurement of goods- Lot one: computer printer and accessories; Lot two: office equipment; Lot three: biometric scanner

 

 

 

Ministry of Home Affairs – Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

Procurement of new vehicle, Guyana Prison Service

 

 

Procurement of Equipment Furniture, Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

Procurement of Inmates’ Uniform, Guyana Prison Service

 

 

Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Fire Service

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works- Lot one: Rehabilitation of Main Access (eastern) Black Bush Polder, East Berbice, Corentyne

 

 

Lot two: Rehabilitation of Burma Access Road, Mahaicony; Lot three: rehabilitation of main access road, De Hoop Mahaica, Region Five

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Hunter Street (Front Road Mandela Avenue), Georgetown

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

Oct 30, 2020

President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Read More
Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint BCB/Clayton Lambert Project

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint...

Oct 30, 2020

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for...

Oct 29, 2020

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Oct 29, 2020

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures...

Oct 28, 2020

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Guess who is not talking?

    Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]