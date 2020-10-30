Tender Board opens 300 bids | October 27, 2020

Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year.

With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 300 bids for 25 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MOF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.

Notable projects included the ¬¬¬supply and delivery of 25,000 feet of galvanized wire rope for the Demerara Harbour Bridge; the rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons; as well as the rehabilitation of hinterland roads under the Ministry of Public Works.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Guyana Defence Force- Supply and installation of emergency fire and general service pumps about the GDFS Essequibo 1026.

Audit Office of Guyana- Supply and delivery of desktops and laptop computers

Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology- Rehabilitation of project shed at IAST

Rehabilitation of carpenter workshop at IAST

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs- Supply and delivery of uniform materials, uniform-related materials and ready-made uniforms in lots one-six

Supply and delivery of nine new outboard engines, seven new all-terrain vehicles and one new 15-seater minibus

Ministry of Agriculture- Procurement of hydraulic excavators and bulldozers for the NDIA, Region Five

Consultancy for the design and supervision of irrigation structure in the main canal along Annandale to Somerset …

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation- Supply and delivery of 25,000ft of galvanized wire rope for Demerara Harbour Bridge

Rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons

Guyana Elections Commission- Procurement of mechanical tools and equipment

Procurement of goods- Lot one: Office Furniture; Lot two: Office Appliances

Procurement of new tyres

Procurement of goods- Lot one: computer printer and accessories; Lot two: office equipment; Lot three: biometric scanner

Ministry of Home Affairs – Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Police Force

Procurement of new vehicle, Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Equipment Furniture, Guyana Police Force

Procurement of Inmates’ Uniform, Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Fire Service

Ministry of Public Works- Lot one: Rehabilitation of Main Access (eastern) Black Bush Polder, East Berbice, Corentyne

Lot two: Rehabilitation of Burma Access Road, Mahaicony; Lot three: rehabilitation of main access road, De Hoop Mahaica, Region Five

Rehabilitation of Hunter Street (Front Road Mandela Avenue), Georgetown