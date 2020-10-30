Tender Board opens 300 bids | October 27, 2020

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year.
With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 300 bids for 25 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MOF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬¬supply and delivery of 25,000 feet of galvanized wire rope for the Demerara Harbour Bridge; the rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons; as well as the rehabilitation of hinterland roads under the Ministry of Public Works.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Guyana Defence Force- Supply and installation of emergency fire and general service pumps about the GDFS Essequibo 1026.
Audit Office of Guyana- Supply and delivery of desktops and laptop computers
Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology- Rehabilitation of project shed at IAST
Rehabilitation of carpenter workshop at IAST
Ministry of Amerindian Affairs- Supply and delivery of uniform materials, uniform-related materials and ready-made uniforms in lots one-six
Supply and delivery of nine new outboard engines, seven new all-terrain vehicles and one new 15-seater minibus
Ministry of Agriculture- Procurement of hydraulic excavators and bulldozers for the NDIA, Region Five
Consultancy for the design and supervision of irrigation structure in the main canal along Annandale to Somerset …
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation- Supply and delivery of 25,000ft of galvanized wire rope for Demerara Harbour Bridge
Rehabilitation of ten regular pontoons
Guyana Elections Commission- Procurement of mechanical tools and equipment
Procurement of goods- Lot one: Office Furniture; Lot two: Office Appliances
Procurement of new tyres
Procurement of goods- Lot one: computer printer and accessories; Lot two: office equipment; Lot three: biometric scanner
Ministry of Home Affairs – Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Police Force
Procurement of new vehicle, Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Equipment Furniture, Guyana Police Force
Procurement of Inmates’ Uniform, Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Equipment, Guyana Fire Service
Ministry of Public Works- Lot one: Rehabilitation of Main Access (eastern) Black Bush Polder, East Berbice, Corentyne
Lot two: Rehabilitation of Burma Access Road, Mahaicony; Lot three: rehabilitation of main access road, De Hoop Mahaica, Region Five
Rehabilitation of Hunter Street (Front Road Mandela Avenue), Georgetown
