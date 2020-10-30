Task Force finalizing updated COVID-19 guidelines for November

Kaieteur News – COVID-19 guidelines for November are currently being revised by the National COVID-19 Task Force, and will be issued on Sunday.

At the moment, the Task Force is considering several requests made by stakeholders.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said the new measures will be similar to those already in place.

“There would be a few adjustments, but the measures would pretty much be similar to what we have now. A number of stakeholders would have met at various times during the past month with the Task Force, [and] brought to our attention a number of areas that they think we should change. We have listened to those suggestions and done some assessments.”

On completion of the assessments, a decision will be made.

“The grouping that deals with the guidelines have met, had their preliminary meeting, and we are working now to finalise those guidelines. So we’re hoping that by Friday that job would be completed and we’ll be able to gazette new guidelines by Friday to come into effect on Sunday.”

In the last issued guidelines, the nationwide curfew was extended until October 31; however, curfew hours were reduced from 9pm to 4am.

So far, there are 123 deaths with more than 4,000 infections since March, according to official figures. (DPI)