Task Force finalizing updated COVID-19 guidelines for November

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – COVID-19 guidelines for November are currently being revised by the National COVID-19 Task Force, and will be issued on Sunday.
At the moment, the Task Force is considering several requests made by stakeholders.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said the new measures will be similar to those already in place.
“There would be a few adjustments, but the measures would pretty much be similar to what we have now. A number of stakeholders would have met at various times during the past month with the Task Force, [and] brought to our attention a number of areas that they think we should change. We have listened to those suggestions and done some assessments.”
On completion of the assessments, a decision will be made.
“The grouping that deals with the guidelines have met, had their preliminary meeting, and we are working now to finalise those guidelines. So we’re hoping that by Friday that job would be completed and we’ll be able to gazette new guidelines by Friday to come into effect on Sunday.”
In the last issued guidelines, the nationwide curfew was extended until October 31; however, curfew hours were reduced from 9pm to 4am.
So far, there are 123 deaths with more than 4,000 infections since March, according to official figures. (DPI)
Oct 30, 2020President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – I am not in receipt of evidence that the real life James Bond, has been engaged in or involved in corruption... more
Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]