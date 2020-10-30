Suspect nabbed in D’Urban Street stabbing death of teen

Kaieteur News – The police have arrested a teen in relation to the killing of an 18-year-old who was killed last week during an argument over money.

According to Regional Commander, Simon McBean, a teen was arrested and detained for the murder of Adrian Purlette. Two other suspects are still to be apprehended.

According information received, on the day in question around 21:00hrs, Purlette was stabbed at a location in D’Urban Street. He died hours later, while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

It was reported that the suspects walked up to Purlette and started a conversation.

It was during the conversation that an argument erupted allegedly over money Purlette owed them.

The suspects then armed themselves and stabbed Purlette to the chest, before escaping.

Purlette was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed.