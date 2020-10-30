Some people memory shorter than dem temper

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dem politician tun like de man wah went to de doctor. He tun to de doctor and seh, “Doctor, I have a serious memory loss problem.”
The doctor ask him, “How long yuh gat dis problem?”
De man ask, “What problem?
Thing happen just de other day and dem politician develop amnesia. Dem tun fuhgetful. Dem can’t remember. Dem short-term memory gone. Who sign seh dem nah know wha dem sign, when dem sign and who sign with them.
Is suh when yuh nah want answer question. Yuh does suddenly get fuhgetful. Or yuh does remember conveniently.
Just like de man who dem boys ask how long he had short-term memory loss he answer, “As long as I can remember.”
Dem boys remembering good though. Dem remember who bin seh how dem gan renegotiate the ExxonMobil contract. Dem remember how dem bin talk about sanctity of contract.
Yesterday dem boys tell de story about Memory Man. De man had a memory like an elephant.
One day a lil girl go up to he and ask he “Wah yuh had fuh breakfast on the 4th October 1954?”
Memory Man tun to she and answer “Eggs!’
Thirty years later, de lil girl tun big woman and spot Memory Man at de café. She go up to him and asked, “How?”
Memory Man seh “Scrambled.”
Talk half and remind dem politicians dat 30 years from now dem boys can ask dem about dem oil blocks.
