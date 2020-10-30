Police receive DNA results for murdered West Dem cousins

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that DNA samples taken from Isaiah and Joel Henry have since returned to Guyana.

However, the results of those samples have not yet been made public by the Guyana Police Force.

The samples that were taken were sent to St. Lucia.

It was during intense investigations that the DNA samples were taken from the boys during their post mortem examination. It is understood that DNA samples were also taken from those that were in custody in connection with the killing of the boys.

Isaiah and Joel Henry, cousins, were brutally murdered and dumped in the Cotton Tree back dam several weeks ago.

Their bodies bore gaping chop wounds to their heads and faces along with other marks of violence with other marks of violence evident.

Their deaths sparked violent protests, including blocking of the roads in West Berbice, and the burning of vehicles, forcing the government of Guyana to seek international investigative assistance to work with the team from the police’s Major Crimes Unit.

A team from the Region Security System (RSS), which, came to Guyana and spent a week conducting investigations, have already submitted a report to President Irfaan Ali on their findings.