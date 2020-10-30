GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a great turnout by seasoned golfers and beginners to support Awareness for Cancer activity.

Hussain said there has been an increase in the number of females in the sport. “It is common today to see women, especially the young professionals who have come to see golf as an alternative to indoor gyms, and a fun way to spend time outdoors with friends and family in a socially distanced environment, learning the game late into the night on Woolford Avenue,” he stated.

In June 2020, the GGA established a partnership with Nexgen Golf Academy, a lighted driving range and teaching Academy in Woolford Avenue with the view of making the sport more accessible to all Guyanese.

However, Hussain indicated that surprisingly, more than 200 women have taken up the sport in the past four months. “We started during what was described as the worst possible time, political turmoil and covid-19 restrictions rocking the nation but with dedication and perseverance, we have shown that together we can overcome great obstacles.”

Hussain explained that worldwide, golf has always been at the forefront of raising awareness and funds for charity and the recent support shown here by seasoned golfers and newcomers to the sport for cancer Awareness month demonstrates that Guyanese golfers are no different when it comes to social and corporate responsibility involvement in the community.”A major part of growing a sport in a developing country is how active and energetic the leaders of the game are and it is evident from the efforts being put forward by the GGA, golf will become one of the leading sporting disciplines in Guyana.”

In 2018, Hussain set out on a campaign to start training new players at the Giftland Mall, University of Guyana, Queens College, Bishops High, St. Rose’s High and ATC, with the help of former Women’s Guyana Open Champion Dr. Joaan Deo. “The interest shown by the public led to the development of the Nexgen Golf Academy in Georgetown and the results are incredible,” he noted.

Hussain indicated that they have seen the game growing quickly and have made efforts to engage students in basic training. They also have planned donations of equipment and balls, scheduled in the coming months as schools are set to reopen.

NexGen Golf Academy is currently building a world class putting green complete with sand bunkers to help develop the short game along with a pitch and putt area on the adjoining Guyana Teachers Union ground. They plan to add a Golf simulator to enhance their teaching aids as the demand increases among new players.

“In these trying times, the NexGen Golf Academy and Driving Range offers a solution to exercise, stress relief, socially distanced interaction, and a great deal of fun for persons of all ages and skill. We guarantee that within 15 minutes, anyone will be able to hit the ball and begin having fun as they learn,” said Hussain.

For more information about how to enjoy and be a part of this growing sport, interested persons can visit the Facebook page Nexgen Golf Academy, call 645 0944 of simply stop by the Academy, located minutes from Marriott and Pegasus hotels.