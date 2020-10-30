Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ExxonMobil increases daily production at Liza Destiny to 105,000 barrels per day

Oct 30, 2020 News

–  Continues to release toxic chemicals into airspace via flaring

An image showing what flaring looks like on a FPSO

Kaieteur News – Hess Corporation, which holds a 30 percent working interest in the Stabroek Block, was pleased to inform its shareholders on Wednesday that production rates at the Liza Phase One Project have increased to 105,000 barrels of oil per day.
Prior to this disclosure, the nation was only aware that production hovered around 80,000 to 90,000 barrels of oil. This was the case up to last month.
The company revealed, however, that the new rate of production was constant for the last few weeks while adding that in the third quarter, gross production averaged 63,000 barrels of oil per day or 19,000 barrels of oil per day net to Hess.
The oil exploration and production company acknowledged that mechanical issues plaguing the gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny vessel is what prevented the oil ship from reaching its full capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day.
The company said: “It is important to note that the delays in commissioning the gas injection system are mechanical in nature, and the reservoirs and wells continue to deliver at, or above, expectations…”
While the compressor system remains faulty, ExxonMobil remains forced to burn gas which releases toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.
Kaieteur News, by way of extensive research, would have shown how gas flaring contributes to climate change, which has serious implications for the world.
The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria, was keen to note in one of its studies that gas flaring is actually a major source of greenhouse gases (GHG) contributing to global warming which could accelerate the problem of climatic change and harsh living conditions on earth, if not checked.
The Department also notes that there are over 250 toxins released from flaring including carcinogens such as benzopyrene, benzene, carbon disulphide (CS2), carbonyl sulphide (COS) and toluene; metals such as mercury, arsenic and chromium; sour gas with Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2); Nitrogen oxides (NOx); Carbon dioxide (CO2); and methane (CH4) which contributes to the greenhouse gases.
Conscious of the harmful effects of flaring, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had forced the oil giant to cut back on its oil production at the Liza Phase One Project.
In June last, the EPA had said that the American super-major can only produce a maximum of 30,000 barrels of oil per day. In this way, ExxonMobil had less gas being produced which would eventually have to be flared.
Since last year Christmas to now, ExxonMobil has comfortably flared more than 11 billion cubic feet of gas offshore Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

Oct 30, 2020

President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Read More
Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint BCB/Clayton Lambert Project

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint...

Oct 30, 2020

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for...

Oct 29, 2020

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Oct 29, 2020

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures...

Oct 28, 2020

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Guess who is not talking?

    Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]