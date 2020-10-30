Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ExxonMobil, take your knee off our neck

Oct 30, 2020 News

– making falsehood appear as truth

Kaieteur News – It is said that hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption. We have had too many of false “saviours”. Their empty promises mean no good.
A liar begins by making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood.
With our country trying to disentangle from an unnecessary electoral twist, a familiar preacher seeks once again to take advantage of our vulnerability. Exxon is calling on us to hurry up or we will lose big.
Lose what? All Guyanese know by now that we have essentially surrendered all of the abundant offshore resource with which we have been blessed. What we are witnessing is a continuation of the systemic racism practised by Europeans and their descendants during colonialism.
Slavery, indentureship and labour exploitation in the Americas, Africa and Asia were their methods of dispossession.
Until our people stop drinking the Master’s Kool Aid and stop thinking that the only people or ideas of value are those that are validated by him, then we are doomed to be forever dependent vassals, living in subjugation and off crumbs.
Independent thought is the means towards true independence and value for our people’s labour and resources.
We use the opportunity, in this moment of acknowledgement of the historic social and economic injustice that is at the heart of traditional extractives deals, to raise the continuing manipulative practices of multinational companies.
We know that many others are suffering the same fate; ONLY if we stand together with unified voices do we have a chance to make these multinational corporations take their knees off our necks, so that we as a people can breathe.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

Oct 30, 2020

President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Read More
Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint BCB/Clayton Lambert Project

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint...

Oct 30, 2020

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for...

Oct 29, 2020

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Oct 29, 2020

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures...

Oct 28, 2020

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Guess who is not talking?

    Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]