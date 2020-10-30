Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

E'bo businessman ambushed by bandits while feeding dogs

Oct 30, 2020

The Vreed-en-Hoop Ferry Stelling

Kaieteur News – Three bandits, armed with a ‘chopper’, on Wednesday ambushed, beat and robbed a businessman while he was feeding a number of dogs.
Thakoor Singh, 55, of Eastern Hogg Island, Essequibo River, Region Two, was attacked at around 21:30hrs at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Singh told police that he was at his cousin’s snackette, which was about to close. He disclosed that he just finished sharing food to the dogs and was collecting his bag when he came under attack.
It was detailed that one of the men began beating him with a chopper while the other two held on to his hands.
During the assault, one of the bandits shoved his hands into Singh’s pocket and relieved him of his cellphone, valued $8,000, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
They quickly escaped.
The matter was reported to the police and Singh was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent away.

 

