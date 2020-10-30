E’bo businessman ambushed by bandits while feeding dogs

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Three bandits, armed with a ‘chopper’, on Wednesday ambushed, beat and robbed a businessman while he was feeding a number of dogs.
Thakoor Singh, 55, of Eastern Hogg Island, Essequibo River, Region Two, was attacked at around 21:30hrs at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Singh told police that he was at his cousin’s snackette, which was about to close. He disclosed that he just finished sharing food to the dogs and was collecting his bag when he came under attack.
It was detailed that one of the men began beating him with a chopper while the other two held on to his hands.
During the assault, one of the bandits shoved his hands into Singh’s pocket and relieved him of his cellphone, valued $8,000, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
They quickly escaped.
The matter was reported to the police and Singh was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent away.
Oct 30, 2020President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – I am not in receipt of evidence that the real life James Bond, has been engaged in or involved in corruption... more
Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]