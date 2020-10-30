Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Big Head’ in plea deal with US prosecutors

Oct 30, 2020 News

A plea deal: Shervington Lovell

Kaieteur News – Guyanese embattled hotelier, Shervington ‘Big Head’ Lovell, has asked US prosecutors for a plea deal, according to court documents.
On Wednesday, the New York Court, presided by Judge, Paul G. Gardephe, heard the plea deal request.
It will be recalled that the businessman, along with other persons, Steven Antonius and Ricardo Ramirez, otherwise called Argemiro Zapato-Castro, were arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica on October 25th, 2018. They were all found with cash that were seized by the Jamaican authorities.
Lovell has links to Hotel Tower as well as other hotels in Berbice.
The men were arrested when a police party from the Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team conducted special operations at the Norman Manley International Airport pursuant to a request from the United States Government and an arrest warrant pursuant to the Extradition Act of 1991.
Lovell, Antonius and Ramirez, Guyanese, Surinamese and Columbian nationals respectively, were located and arrested and their persons and properties searched.
During the search, the cash was found and seized by the police under the POCA on the suspicion that it had derived from unlawful conduct.
All three men indicated that the cash was obtained from legitimate businesses to include gold mining and a car wash, but neither of them was able to verify the existence of the said businesses.
FID investigated and found that none of the alleged businesses existed and that none of the men were found to possess licenses for the operation of a gold mining business. The men were extradited to the US in late 2018.
They are being accused of conspiring to ship hundreds of kilos of cocaine to Europe.
US prosecutors told the NY court this week, in a letter to the judge, that they want the exclusion of time under the Speedy Trial Act until the anticipated plea hearing.
“As the Court is aware, the defendant, Shervington Lovell, has indicated his intention to enter a plea agreement between the parties and plead guilty before Your Honor. The Court has previously scheduled the plea hearing for October 28, 2020, but the defendant required an adjournment to sign copies of the plea agreement and the consent to remote proceedings form. The parties now anticipate the plea hearing will be rescheduled to a date in approximately two weeks.”
The arrest of Lovell had sent shockwaves in Guyana, as he is well-known in the local business world.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

GGA President Hussain pleased with response from Female Golfers

Oct 30, 2020

President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Read More
Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint BCB/Clayton Lambert Project

Dozens of youth players to benefit from joint...

Oct 30, 2020

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for...

Oct 29, 2020

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Oct 29, 2020

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures...

Oct 28, 2020

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Guess who is not talking?

    Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]