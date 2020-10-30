732 in home isolation

Latest update October 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases with 71 recoveries.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 4,098, according to the ministry’s daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows that seven persons are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; 78 persons in institutional isolation; 732 persons in approved home isolation with 31 persons in institutional quarantine.
Further, it was disclosed that the total number of recoveries is 3,154 while the COVID-19 death toll remains at 123 deaths.
Additionally, 19,009 persons have been tested for the virus to date, with 14,911 persons negative for the virus.
Oct 30, 2020President of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain has informed Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with the response from Female Golfers following the second successful event that saw a...
Oct 30, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – I am not in receipt of evidence that the real life James Bond, has been engaged in or involved in corruption... more
Kaieteur News – Joseph Harmon, the Leader of the Opposition, was a part of the APNU+AFC Coalition government which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]