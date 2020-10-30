732 in home isolation

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases with 71 recoveries.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 4,098, according to the ministry’s daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that seven persons are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; 78 persons in institutional isolation; 732 persons in approved home isolation with 31 persons in institutional quarantine.

Further, it was disclosed that the total number of recoveries is 3,154 while the COVID-19 death toll remains at 123 deaths.

Additionally, 19,009 persons have been tested for the virus to date, with 14,911 persons negative for the virus.