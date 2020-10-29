 --> -->

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Where are your voices?

Oct 29, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese: we want to shake YOUR teeth and bones, pressure your stomach and your gut. YOU are being tricked and cheated and impoverished. Yet YOU say nothing.
Look at the frivolous things that are being prioritized. In the media, it is dual citizenship. From the opposition, it is the same dual citizenship matter that is so meaningless to ordinary Guyanese. Where are YOUR VOICES Guyanese? Demanding real transparency on the truths about our oil. Demanding clarity and accountability for the billions in American money that have been fleeced and siphoned off from the Canje and Kaieteur Oil Blocks, which were gifted away to criminal conspirators for next to nothing for us.
Where are YOUR voices Guyanese? Staying unconcerned and silent means continuing poverty and depending on a government handout, which is your own money that is being given back to you like a delayed ‘box hand’ and in pieces.
Guyanese: find your voices. This is your interest, your children’s future. Shout out! Cuss out! Do something!

  • Cuffy was a dual citizen

    Kaieteur News – Cuffy was a dual citizen. He was not born in Guyana; he was born in Ghana. But we can safely say that... more

