October 29th, 2020

Venezuelan remanded for murder of teen

Oct 29, 2020 News

Dead: Sanjay Hanoman

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan labourer, Nestor Luis Bolivar Martines , 22, also known as Carlos of Sixth Street, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was yesterday remanded for the murder of 19-year-old, Sanjay Hanoman.
Hanoman was slain around 23:30hrs on Sunday at Bus-Shed Street, Anna Catherina.
The suspect, Martines, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before her Worship, Zameena Ali Seepaul. He was not required to plea to the indictable murder charge, which alleges that on October 25, 2020 he chopped and killed Hanoman.
The matter was adjourned until January 13, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Martines had made a written confession admitting that he killed Hanoman.
The suspect reportedly told police that Hanoman and his friend, 17, had attacked and pelted his wife in an earlier incident. According to sources, Martines said that the act committed on his wife had provoked him to retaliate in such manner.
Police were able to identify the suspect, after Hanoman’s friend reportedly witnessed the chopping incident. The friend claimed that he was passing by when he saw Martines rubbing his cutlass against Hanoman’s left leg. He stated that Hanoman immediately fell to the ground and the suspect rode away on a bicycle. The friend told investigators that he rushed to the teen’s assistance where he tried to get help but no one wanted to assist him in transporting the wounded teen to the hospital.
However, after waiting for an hour, Hanoman was finally taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

