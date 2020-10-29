 --> -->

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Son of Citizenship Initiative’s Rhonda Lam, commits suicide

Oct 29, 2020 News

The deceased teen.

Kaieteur News – The 15-year-old-son of Rhonda Lam, former Presidential Candidate for the Citizens Initiative Party, allegedly took his own life yesterday around 14:45hrs at his Triumph, East Coast Demerara home. The teen, Ahren Singh, lived with his mother, father and three siblings.
An official police report stated that around 06:30hrs yesterday, his father, who is an Enforcement Officer at the Guyana Revenue Authority, left for work, leaving the teen with his family. His mother later went to work, leaving the teen and his siblings with their babysitter.
The deceased’s father had a licensed firearm with matching rounds stored on top of a built in closet in his bedroom, which is situated on the lower flat of their house. One of his sisters told police that she was in her room when the dead teen came and handed her a note then went back to his room.
She stated that upon receiving the note, she decided to follow him to his room where she saw him reaching into a haversack to take out the firearm. He subsequently closed the door and shortly after, she heard a gunshot. It was stated that she went downstairs to their babysitter to tell her what occurred and the matter was reported to the police.
The police arrived at the scene, and upon inspecting the body, it was found that the teen had a gunshot wound at his left side temple and an exit wound on the right side of his head. They recovered the firearm that was next to his hand as well as a spent shell and a warhead.
A doctor also visited the home to examine the body and upon being pronounced dead, he was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home. The police said that an investigation into the teen’s alleged suicide is underway.
His death was met with widespread shock from many on social media platforms.

