Some people can’t remember dem name

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, dem use to have a man named Sydney Gonsalves. De man dead now. But when he was alive, he had a fantastic memory. His mind was straight but he did not have the best of looks. In fact, he did look stupid.

He had a face dat only a mother could love but even he mother had doubts about him. She did want he to go to Queen’s College but she seh he look so stupid dat even she wasn’t sure whether he should go to school at all.

Mothers does know dem children. Sydney went to school but end up, in his own words, being a dunce. But you could call any event and Sydney could tell you what date it took place, including the day of week.

Science can now explain Sydney’s fantastic powers of recall. It is a condition called autism. So it was not a case of Sydney being a dunce at all. He in fact had a gift which not many people gat.

Dem boys seh how nuff of dem Ministers, present and past, seem to be suffering from a loss of memory. Is like none of dem can’t remember wah dem sign, who dem sign it with and when dem sign it.

One man talk how he don’t know de people wah sign de agreement. He boss seh how he didn’t read wah he sign. Another one from de AFC can’t remember what he sign. And one from de PNC/R seh how he waiting pon Kaieteur News fuh tell he wah went on during his time in government.

Is sad we nah gat Sydney Gonslaves around anymore. He would ah tell us who sign what, when dem sign it and which hand dem sign it with.

Talk half and nah remember wah yuh fuhget.