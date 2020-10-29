 --> -->

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Over 900 teachers brainstorm reopening schools for CSEC, CAPE students

Oct 29, 2020 News

Minister of Education, Priya Manickhand, during one of the engagements. (Photo Credit: Ministry of Education)

KaieteAs the Ministry of Education (MOE) continues its consultations with teachers of students set to write the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), over 900 teachers have been engaged so far.
The discussions were spearheaded by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and within the past three days teachers from Regions One, Two, Four, Five, Six, Eight, Nine and 10 would have been engaged virtually via the ZOOM application.
The main purpose of the engagements is to discuss plans for the reopening of schools for examination students with teachers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also sought to hear teachers’ concerns and suggestions. This was announced by the MOE in an official statement issued yesterday.
In one of the discussions, the Education Minister stressed to teachers that the two examinations are controlled by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) so Guyana has to ensure systems are in place which allows students to be prepared. The preparation includes the completion of the Syllabi and School-Based Assessments (SBAs) which requires keen attention and physical classes, hence the Ministry reopening of schools for the examination students.
Further, a teacher from the Corentyne Comprehensive High school, during a discussion, expressed that though she has been able to reach many of her students, many have not had a good attendance for their ZOOM classes. Some of these students, the teacher said, have internet access but still aren’t attending scheduled classes. Thus, she expressed that reopening school is the only solution as their SBAs have to be completed and as more effort is made when they are present in a classroom.
Most of the teachers were in agreement with the reopening, lamenting that the face-to-face conduct will make their job significantly easier.
Also present at the discussions was Assistant Chief Education Officer (CEO) for Secondary, Ameer Ali, who told the teachers that the MOE will be assessing what stages students are at in their (SBAs) and Internal Assessments (IAs) so that they can develop a special plan for each school or a group of schools. This plan will assist students in their SBAs within CXC’s given timeframe, according to the Assistant CEO.
During the discussions, Minister Manickchand highlighted that Council has already started advertising registration dates for 2021 CAPE and CSEC students. She further explained that due to that, swift action needs to be taken to ensure that these students are prepared when CXC announces the examination dates.
Manickchand contended that schools will be reopened eventually but how teachers are timetabled to attend school will be a decision made by their respective school administrations. If schools do not timetable teachers, only then will the MOE intervene.
She also disclosed that care packages, which will include sanitization materials, masks and other similar supplies will be distributed to these teachers. Additional sinks and toilets are also being installed for the schools’ reopening.

