Man committed to stand trial for murder of ex father-in-law

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A man was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of his ex father-in-law who was killed earlier this year.
The preliminary inquiry (PI) for the murder accused, Zaheer Hussain, was conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
On Tuesday, the Chief Magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Hussain for him to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of 54-year-old Alexie Gomes of Lot 6 Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The accused is expected to go on trial on the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
On his first court appearance, he was not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleged that on June 25, 2020, at Riverview Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Gomes.
Gomes succumbed to head injuries, which he sustained during a scuffle with the accused over his grandson.
According to a police report, on Father’s Day, Gomes left his house to buy beers when he saw Hussain and his grandson standing in front of a shop in Riverview. He approached the two and stretched out his arms to hug his grandson.
This somehow aggravated Hussain who retaliated by pulling his child away.
Gomes then reportedly pulled back his grandson to hug him and Hussain pulled the child away and allegedly punched Gomes to the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
A scuffle then ensued between the two and Hussain allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and struck Gomes twice to his head. Gomes was picked up in an unconscious state and taken home. Gomes later went to the Ruimveldt Police Station and made a report.
However, on the day Hussain was arrested, Gomes collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed.
