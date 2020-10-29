Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

The Guyana Football Federation on October 24 successfully conducted the Fitness Test for Referees who will be nominated for the 2021 FIFA List of Referees. Under strict COVID-19 protocols at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, WCD, the test was supervised by Member Assocation Fitness Instructor, Lindley Langhorne, who was assisted by Fitness Trainer Tyrone Tyrell and Refereeing Department official Winston Manjet.

The participating referees were Sherwin Johnson and Gladwyn Johnson, along with Assistant Referee Kleon Lindey. Former FIFA Assistant Referee, Trevor Porter, was invited but pulled at the last moment due to injury. Maurees Skeete also did not take the test due to injury; however, she will be re-nominated provisionally and will have to pass the test when she becomes fit.

In an invited comment, Instructor Langhorne said: “Despite the global pandemic, it’s a pleasure to see the level of commitment of our referees through the fitness test, and this was demonstrated with their successful completion of the test. The participating referees demonstrated that they are capable of living up to the standards of FIFA officials and are well prepared to handle match situations when called upon.” Mr. Langhorne reiterated that the test presents an opportunity for referees to demonstrate their fitness capacity and this can be easily translated into a game setting.

Head of Refereeing, Mr. Dion Inniss, said: “Though our Match Officials have been inactive for several months, I was very impressed with the level of fitness they demonstrated on Saturday; it shows a great sense of commitment and dedication, which are qualities necessary to succeed in refereeing. I wish them well in 2021 when we hope to return to the field.”