 --> -->

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Oct 29, 2020 News

3rd WELL PAYARA

Kaieteur News – Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Fitness Test competed for Referees nominated for 2021 FIFA List

Oct 29, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation on October 24 successfully conducted the Fitness Test for Referees who will be nominated for the 2021 FIFA List of Referees. Under strict COVID-19 protocols at the...
Read More
Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Disappointed in not playing more games for Guyana

Oct 29, 2020

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures...

Oct 28, 2020

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

Oct 27, 2020

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted with appointment as new US Youth Coach

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted...

Oct 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Cuffy was a dual citizen

    Kaieteur News – Cuffy was a dual citizen. He was not born in Guyana; he was born in Ghana. But we can safely say that... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019