Caribbean Airlines to fly twice weekly to Toronto

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Trinidad-headquartered Caribbean Airlines will from Sunday, November 1, 2020, offer twice-weekly service between Cheddi Jagan International, Guyana and Lester B. Pearson
International, Toronto, Canada.
According to the airline yesterday, flights will operate each Monday and Friday, with connections available from Trinidad and Barbados.
“These flights are open for sale, and customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre, www.caribbean-airlines.com or their Travel Agent for bookings,” the airline said.
The announcement will come as Guyana relaxes travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passengers are being allowed to leave and enter as long as a number of conditions are met, including taking a mandated PCR test.
Caribbean Airlines has reminded travellers to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into Guyana and Canada.
This can be done via https://guyanatravel.gy/ (for entry to Guyana) and for travel to Canada, the link is: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/coronaviruscovid19/travel-restrictions-exemp
Oct 29, 2020The Guyana Football Federation on October 24 successfully conducted the Fitness Test for Referees who will be nominated for the 2021 FIFA List of Referees. Under strict COVID-19 protocols at the...
Oct 29, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – If any Guyanese, other than Vincent Alexander, had written the following words, I would have shrugged... more
Kaieteur News – Cuffy was a dual citizen. He was not born in Guyana; he was born in Ghana. But we can safely say that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]