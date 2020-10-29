 --> -->

Caribbean Airlines to fly twice weekly to Toronto

Oct 29, 2020

Kaieteur News – Trinidad-headquartered Caribbean Airlines will from Sunday, November 1, 2020, offer twice-weekly service between Cheddi Jagan International, Guyana and Lester B. Pearson
International, Toronto, Canada.
According to the airline yesterday, flights will operate each Monday and Friday, with connections available from Trinidad and Barbados.
“These flights are open for sale, and customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre, www.caribbean-airlines.com or their Travel Agent for bookings,” the airline said.
The announcement will come as Guyana relaxes travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passengers are being allowed to leave and enter as long as a number of conditions are met, including taking a mandated PCR test.
Caribbean Airlines has reminded travellers to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into Guyana and Canada.
This can be done via https://guyanatravel.gy/ (for entry to Guyana) and for travel to Canada, the link is: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/coronaviruscovid19/travel-restrictions-exemp

 

