AG Anil Nandlall, attorney-at-law Timothy Jonas to be appointed Senior Counsel

Kaieteur News – The Office of the President (OP) yesterday announced that after consultation with Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings OR, President Irfaan Ali will appoint Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, M.P. and Timothy Munro Jonas, as Senior Counsel with effect from tomorrow, October 30 2020.

According to the OP, this was due to their “demonstrable knowledge of and learning in the law and on account of their exemplary erudition and diligence in the practice of the law and by virtue of their distinguished contributions to the growth and development of Guyana’s jurisprudence and constitutional democracy”.

Nandlall is a two-time Attorney-General, and would have been a lead attorney-at-law for the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic on a number of cases including for displaced farmers.

Jonas was a candidate for one of the new parties in the recent elections, taking the forefront in being outspoken about the attempts to rig the elections.

Of course, he also made the news when in late July, it was announced that he has moved to the High Court to challenge President David Granger’s appointment of four Senior Counsel.

The attorney-at- law, who is also Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), said he was seeking an Order of Certiorari to be directed to the Attorney General to quash the decision by the then President to appoint Attorneys-at-Law Jameela Alli, Roysdale Forde, Mursalene Bacchus and Stanley Moore as Senior Counsel (S.C).

Jonas was contending that the President, in making the appointments, acted ultra vires or outside the realm of his functions.

In the grounds of his application, the lawyer stressed that the status of SC is fundamentally important to legal practitioners. The attorney explained that there is no statutory or other power conferred on the President of Guyana whether as President or otherwise, to make any such decision to appoint attorneys-at-law to the dignity of Senior Counsel.