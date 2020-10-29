26 Mahdia youths graduate from heavy-duty equipment operator training

Kaieteur News – Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, congratulated 26 graduates from the Ministry’s six-week heavy-duty equipment operator training held in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight).

At the closing ceremony on Tuesday, the Minister said the programmes will be expanded in 2021.

“There will be programmes like technicians for solar panels, so that people in the region can maintain and repair solar panels. We want to do small engine repairs, mechanics and several ICT programmes,” he said.

The Ministry will also be engaging business persons within the region to ensure that graduates can secure jobs.

“We will assist the business community to embark on apprenticeship programmes. We will fund the training and they will get the staff and it will save them the time to go and look for staff who will need training. That is a package we are thinking about, among other things. It’s a good initiative to create conditions regarding work after training,” Minister Hamilton said.

The graduates were also urged to form Co-operative (Co-op) societies, which will be managed by the Co-ops Department within the Ministry.

“We will do everything to guide you, to have you registered. We will do the necessary training so you can run a business or a Co-op whether in accounting or financing or marketing. When this Co-op is formed, you can market your skills and set up in the community a heavy-duty operator Co-op,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old graduate, Onecia Cooper, who is a Senior Meter Reader at the Guyana Power and Light in Mahdia, said the training was one, which she never thought she could pursue, but was very elated after completing the course.

“Many young ladies would say this training is for men and would prefer teaching, cooking or catering, but anything is possible even for a girl, and if I did it, they definitely can. It was a bit challenging like everything else, but with the support from my colleagues and the instructor, at the end of the day, it all went well,” Cooper said. (DPI)