13 new COVID-19 cases recorded from 215 tests

Oct 29, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced that 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded from 215 tests conducted. The newly recorded cases take the total number of confirmed cases to 4,074.
The new cases were reflected in the MOH’s daily dashboard update which also shows that nine persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; 95 are in institutional isolation; 762 are in approved home isolation; and 27 are in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 123 and a total of 3,083 recoveries have been recorded to date, according to the dashboard.

