USA Pres. Donald Trump helped in defending Guyana’s Democracy

Oct 28, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

As the United States Of America Presidential election nears, I feel the need to remind my fellow Guyanese here and in the diaspora of which country firmly took a stand with us Guyanese, to defend Democracy in Guyana before and after March 2nd when the then, Defacto Granger-led administration, tried blatantly to steal the March 2nd election and Guyana’s Democracy.
After the March 2nd elections were held, we had several instances where attempts were made to steal and undermine the elections and its results, which if, was successful would have kept the then Defacto APNU+AFC coalition in power. (Thank God it didn’t) It should be noted that it was the Donald Trump administration (The Republican Party) that stepped up overwhelmingly and pressed for free and fair elections in Guyana.
The Government of the United States Of America (Donald Trump administration) was the first country that imposed sanctions on those responsible for undermining Guyana’s electoral process. I must commend and thank the United States Of America Ambassador, H.E. Sarah Ann Lynch, for standing up with us (Guyanese) on the frontline our fight for democracy to prevail in our beloved country Guyana.
I have seen how some Guyanese condemn the Donald Trump administration (The Republican Party) in the United States Of America and I must say I am very much surprised. I wish to remind my fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters that it was two Democrats that sided with the then Defacto Granger Regime in their quest to undermine our electoral process here in Guyana. Democrat Congressman Hakim James and Democrat Congresswoman Yvette Clarke were two main Democrats that supported and endorsed publicly, the attempts made by the then, Granger Regime to undermine our electoral process.
I do hope this letter opens the eyes of those condemning the Donald Trump administration (The Republican Party).

Yours truly,
Randy Da Silva Mangru
(Political Commentator)

