Third suspect wanted for Albouystown teen murder still on the run

Kaieteur News – Two weeks after a 16-year-old Albouystown resident was allegedly brutally beaten and stabbed by three other teenagers, two of the murder suspects have since been remanded to prison while the police are still to apprehend the third suspect.

The teen, Jumal Park called ‘Cherio’ of Nonpareil Street, Albouystown was killed just after 10:00hrs on October 13, 2020, at Front Road, West Ruimveldt.

On October 16, 2020, Mekonnen Deflorimonte, 20, also known as ‘Meko’ of La Penitence, Georgetown and Rayon James, 18, called ‘Ray Ray’ of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse where the capital offence of murder was read to them.

They were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that they killed Park and they both were remanded to prison until November 18, 2020.

According to reports, on the day in question Park was washing a car at a wash bay where he worked, when the three suspects attacked him. They were reportedly armed with pieces of wood and a knife when they approached the victim and called him out to fight. Upon seeing the trio, Park turned and ran into a nearby yard but the suspects caught him.

One of the suspects then allegedly stabbed Park twice; once to his chest and his arm, while the other suspects dealt him multiple blows with the wood about his body.

According to investigators, Park somehow managed to free himself from the boys’ grip and ran into a man’s house located in the same yard.

The man was startled by the commotion and rushed out from one of his rooms to investigate and saw Park lying on his kitchen floor bleeding. His attackers attempted to enter the man’s house as well to continue their brutal assault.

However, the man fought them off and in the process received a stab to one of his wrist. The suspects then fled and the man picked up Park and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. It was observed by medical personnel that Park received a stab wound to the left side of his chest in the region of his heart and another to his upper right arm.

The third suspect is still at large.